Ricky Martin: This is the car he drives and what it costs

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the artists who transcend borders and also the passage of time. His versatility, talent, charisma and professionalism have made his songs always rank at the top of the most listened-to podium.

On these days, Ricky Martin She is in her hometown of Puerto Rico receiving the year as a family in the company of her husband, the Swedish artist Jwan yosef and their four children, Mateo, Valentino, Renn and Lucía. Once you return to the United States where you currently reside, you will return to work.

The truth is Ricky Martin He has scheduled dates for his international tour in various countries in Latin America and every time he steps on a stage it is estimated that he will earn around 800 thousand dollars, like his colleagues Luis Miguel and Shakira, since they are at the same level.

This is the car that Ricky Martin drives

The good news is that unlike Luis Miguel, the singer Ricky Martin He has managed to manage his money well and the people around him have not wanted to harm him, which is why he can give himself enormous luxuries such as buying an expensive car to drive whenever he needs it and does not need the company of a driver.

The truck that Ricky Martin drives. Source: instagram @fansdelshow

The car you have Ricky Martin It is a traditional and spacious Chevrolet Suburban truck, which inside has enough space to transport your children to their favorite activities both in the city, in the countryside and on the beach. The vehicle is valued at $ 72,000.