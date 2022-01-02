Ricky Martín’s unexpected announcement for this 2022

Admin 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 44 Views

Ricky Martin just turned 50 a week ago, and the Puerto Rican singer celebrated it with his family. The artist also surprised all his fans with the particular look he presented in the last months of 2021.

To celebrate half a century, the singer decided to go with her boyfriend Jwan Yosef and their children Matteo, Valentino, Renn and Lucía, to the beach to spend their birthday and Christmas with the family. Martin He posted on his Instagram account: “Thank you for what you cause inside my chest, Puerto Rico.” It was accompanied by a nice postcard of his vacation.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Melina: Who is the woman who inspired Camilo Sesto to write this song?

“Melina” is one of the most remembered songs of the entire repertoire of Camilo Sesto. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved