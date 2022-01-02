Ricky Martín’s unexpected announcement for this 2022

Ricky Martin just turned 50 a week ago, and the Puerto Rican singer celebrated it with his family. The artist also surprised all his fans with the particular look he presented in the last months of 2021.

To celebrate half a century, the singer decided to go with her boyfriend Jwan Yosef and their children Matteo, Valentino, Renn and Lucía, to the beach to spend their birthday and Christmas with the family. Martin He posted on his Instagram account: “Thank you for what you cause inside my chest, Puerto Rico.” It was accompanied by a nice postcard of his vacation.

A few weeks ago, Ricky MartinHe recalled his massive presentation on Calle 9 de Julio, in the Federal Capital of our country. Before a large audience, the artist appeared on November 2, 1996 at the Obelisk where he presented “A medio vivir”, an album that had been a success at that time. That concert was remembered by the Argentine public because he not only sang his hits of the moment but was presented by the announcer Alberto Mateyco.

Source: Instagram Ricky Martin

December 24 was not only the birthday of Ricky but also his little daughter, Lucy also met the same day. Through a publication on his social networks, the author of “The Cup of Life” said: “This beautiful girl has her birthday the same day as me. The 24th of December. Lucía Martin Yosef, the light in my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation. You are the head of the house, I love you with all my being ”.

Source: Instagram Ricky Martin

However, in recent days, the artist shared a story on his Instagram account showing a collage with nine photos that read: “Of the 9 favorite photos of the year, in five I have a dyed beard. I think he will come back next year ”. He undoubtedly anticipated that he will grow his beard color in 2022.