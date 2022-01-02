Rocío Banquells reveals her bones were falling apart | AFP

The famous artist and now politics, Rocío Banquells, received an invitation to attend the program of New Year of Ventaneando, where he was telling and revealing one of the most complicated moments in his entire life, a suffering that kept her in a wheelchair and for a long time.

The famous rebel that everything happened in the years 80, when they did a treatment with cortisone to overcome a pneumonia, a drug that her body did not accept, it turns out that it was intolerant and it affected her strongly in her bones.

Rocío revealed that she has a condition and that in her time she injected to treat her, also revealing that she has a cobalt and titanium prosthesis on her hip, which is why they called her “the bionic woman.”

“Although the therapist told me to move my big toe, and I could not because my brain had no connection with my feet,” he confessed to those present on the program and viewers at home.

“I loved the wheelchair because it taught me many things, I had new opportunities and I began to value more everything I had,” he was fond of very strongly because it was his method of transportation for 2 years.

Rocío Banquells revealed her worst moment in life.



The artist also revealed that she has been using her time to fight for the rights of people in wheelchairs or with disabilities, without forgetting that she went through there, despite the fact that she is already better.

She was also giving the occasion when she became a vegetarian out of health and later out of conviction, but that’s not all because they also recommended that she not have children and she had Rodrigo anyway.

I was also remembering when her daughter Pamela tested positive for the disease that plagues the world, mentioning that she was very afraid of losing her, because she is asthmatic and could have gotten out of control.