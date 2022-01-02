Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19 and will be absent from the Cruzeiro anniversary

The now majority shareholder of Cruzeiro will not be at the party for the 101st anniversary of the team, due to a positive result to Covid-19

Ronaldo Nazario has tested positive in Covid-19 and will not be able to be present at the party for the 101 years of the Cruzeiro, of which he has been the majority shareholder since last month, the Brazilian club itself reported this Sunday.

The acquisition by Ronaldo 90% of the shares of the Cruzeiro It was announced on December 18 and this January 2, the “Phenomenon” was scheduled to lead a series of events that will be celebrated for the 101 years of the club, which has been in the Second Division since 2019.

Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19. Angel Martinez / Getty Images

However, its presence was thwarted after the positive in Covid, which was confirmed this Sunday, according to a club statement in which it is also reported that Ronaldo he is with “mild symptoms” but will remain “confined” and “at rest.”

The former player began his professional career precisely in the Cruzeiro, in which he was active between 1992 and 1994, when he began his European adventure, which led him to PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, ​​Inter, Real Madrid and culminated in Milan, from which in 2008 he returned to Brazil to retire at the Corinthians, in 2011.

The Cruzeiro faces a very serious financial crisis and Ronaldo will disburse 400 million reais (about 72.7 million dollars) for 90% of the shares of the entity, now converted into a commercial corporation.

Ronaldo, who is also the majority shareholder of Spanish Valladolid, has already made some controversial decisions to face this situation and begin to put the club’s finances in order, whose debts are estimated to be over 300 million dollars.

The first of these was the dismissal of coach Wanderlei Luxemburg, who had directed him in the Brazilian team and Real Madrid and was in charge of the Cruzeiro since the middle of last year, when he arrived with the mission of taking the club back to the First Division, but was unsuccessful.