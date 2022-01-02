Russian scientists create a new technique to purify water and air

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian scientists have invented a new technique to purify water and air, the center for the National Technology Initiative (NTI) told the Sputnik agency.

“At the NTI competence center (…) they have developed a technique to produce absorbent materials based on graphene oxide. Superhydrophobic aerogels [aerosoles repelentes o que no se mezclan con el agua] to be used to purify water and air of organic pollutants, “the statement said.

The note specifies that dyes, solvents, and other chemical wastes from industrial companies will be some of the organic pollutants removed by aerosols.

In addition, experts believe that the new technique will help remedy the growing shortage of drinking water.

The scientists also plan to optimize the composition and structure of the airgel by adding silver nanoparticles to it to kill bacteria.

The new technique will be available for sale by 2025 or 2026.