Santander deposited 3.6 billion pesos by mistake at Christmas

Well they say that Christmas is “time to give” and those who followed that philosophy to the letter are those of the Santander Bank, although not because they wanted it that way. In Great Britain they report that this banking institution wrongly deposited the equivalent of 3.6 billion pesos and now they will have to go to court to get them back.

The information is shared by the Daily mail which specifies that last December 25, Santander mistakenly deposited 75 thousand people amounts that add up to 130 million pounds or 176 million dollars, money left from the institution’s reserves, which will now have to face a long process to be able to recover it.

Among the many problems for SantanderThe beneficiaries of this error belong to other banks such as HSBC, Barclays and NatWest, which will make the process more complicated. In addition to that, it is unknown if people already spent the money that appeared “magically” in their accounts, although in Great Britain it is legally penalized to use unacknowledged money, with a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Matt Boyle, financial specialist of the finder.co portal, explained to the Daily mail that the process: “It’s not like pressing Control + Z on the computer, it will be a very long journey that will cost the institution a lot of time and effort, although they have the law on their side because it is forbidden for the beneficiaries to dispose of this badly deposited money. “

They paid double 75 thousand people, Santander’s mistake

According to the British media The Times, a Santander bank spokesman reported that the 130 million pounds out of the coffers were due to a technical problem and that some of your clients’ payments were doubled.

Apparently, they received a first payment correctly, but almost immediately another equal payment was transferred to them, which came from the bank’s reserves. The spokesperson added that: “The duplicate payments were the result of a programming error, which they quickly identified.”