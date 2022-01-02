Science in 2022: what does the new year hold?

In 2019 Unesco adopted the resolution to proclaim 2022 as the International Year of Basic Sciences and Sustainable Development. To the question of why an international year dedicated to basic sciences ?, Unesco answers on its website:

“A basic understanding of natural phenomena, and those generated by human imagination and organization, is essential for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. The International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development 2022 will be a key moment of mobilization for convince economic and political leaders, as well as the general public of this ”.

The 2030 agenda was adopted in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and is articulated in seventeen sustainable development goals towards which we must direct the collective effort. Among these are: the end of poverty, zero hunger, health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, etc. Basic Science is considered by this international organization as sine qua non to achieve what has been proposed.

So we begin the year 2022 by signaling this important international resolution in favor of Basic Science.

The big projects to come

This year will be the scene of intense scientific activity in all areas. In May they will restart the operations of the Large Hadron Collider at the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN). The world’s largest particle accelerator had been undergoing maintenance and adaptation of spaces since December 2018. The Large Hadron Collider returns with more energy and the collisions it will produce will be more frequent; so that more events per second will accumulate than what was previously recorded. With this new data collection period, the study of phenomena such as the search for exotic matter, of space-time dimensions beyond what we know, of the primordial matter from which the universe originated, and many others will be deepened.

In June the European Space Agency will launch JUICE into space. Named for its acronym in English: Jupiter Icy Moon Explorer, this mission seeks to study the moons of Jupiter: Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa. In these satellites of the gigantic planet there could be a large amount of water under its surface. The spacecraft would arrive at Jupiter in 2029 to orbit the planet for two and a half years sending information to specialists.

For its part, the now called Rosalind Franklin and formerly ExoMars rover will be sent to the red planet in September. It is also a project of the European Space Agency that was planned to be launched in July 2020 – when the great biologist co-discoverer of the structure of deoxyribonucleic acid would be one hundred years old – but it was postponed until 2022. Among others, the mission will continue with the Testing soil samples for life on the Red Planet.

September will mark 45 years since the launch of the Voyager 1 satellite, the farthest man-made artifact that has ever gone. After all that time, the mission has been extended to fulfill the objective of locating the limits of the Solar System, as well as studying the immediate interstellar space. Now it is almost 160 times the distance that exists between our planet and the Sun; It has already exceeded the confines of our planetary system and reports the existence of an electromagnetic plasma as a bubble that surrounds our solar neighborhood. The power supply must be sufficient to be able to send signals until 2025. The direction of flight takes it to the center of the Galaxy.

November will mark the 60th anniversary of the physicist’s death Niels Bohr, who 100 years ago won the Nobel Prize in Physics and who became one of the most influential modern thinkers. Niels Bohr is one of the architects of quantum mechanics, a theory that explains the microscopic world. His interpretive formulation of this theory continues to be a source of concern, controversy and debate. Quantum mechanics has not only been successful in describing the phenomena of nature, it also offers a bewildering view of reality that has dictated the research agenda in the area for more than a hundred years.

2022 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of the great French scientist Louis Pasteur whose legacy is gigantic. Not only is he a pioneer of microbiology, developer of vaccines, pasteurization and many other innovations of great scientific and social impact, he was also a complete thinker, creator of a way of seeing and doing biological sciences.

These are some of the topics that will give something to talk about in the year that is beginning.

AQ