Sebastián Córdova causes his first controversy at Tigres UANL and shocks his followers

Sebastián Córdova lived his first controversial moment with Tigres UANL and ended up curdling an uncomfortable moment in an interview.

January 01, 2022 18:16 hs

Sebastián Córdova’s attitude was one of those indicated during his time at Club América for being considered one of the footballers diva and now he seems to be starting to show it in his new team, Tigres UANL.

The 24-year-old footballer is one of the most talented players in Mexico and, despite not having been able to obtain a specific offer, he is one of those highlighted to go to Europe in the future.

However, in an interview with Pello Maldonado he ended up insulting the journalist for having exceeded the interview time and reproached him about the end of the conversation.

“A little over time,” Córdova claimed Maldonado, while the journalist revealed that the team’s star André-Pierre Gignac spent two hours in the interview allowed by the club.

Later, the communication professional challenged him to go for the record, although Sebastián Córdova excused himself by claiming that “he had things to do.”

Sebastián Córdova was once again at the center of controversy in the Mexican press for his attitude to address the local press and his nickname of diva it will once again be in the collective unconscious of Liga MX fans.