She was Tacha, Ariadne Díaz’s dog that was eaten by a crocodile | Little dog | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | CHEKA

A few days ago, the actress of novels such as “La Malquerida” and “La doble vida de Estela Carrillo”, Ariadne Diaz, moved his almost 6 million followers on Instagram with the news of the death of his pet. Her name was Tacha, a dog who entered her life from a very young age and quickly became her favorite.

The actor’s wife Marcus ornellas She was very affected by the departure of her pet and it is no wonder that Tacha was eaten by a crocodile outside her home in Jalisco. The news shocked Internet users, because it is not the first time that this type of case has been reported and the risk of it happening to a person is high.

Ariadne Díaz is a 36-year-old Mexican actress (Photo: Ariadne Díaz / Instagram)

TACHA, THE MASCOT OF ARIADNE DÍAZ AND MARCUS ORNELLAS

Blemish, also called Tachis, was the ‘daughter’ of Ariadne Diaz and the great protagonist of his Instagram Stories. The dog joined his family when he was only a puppy and knew how to connect with the other pets in the house without problems, becoming close friends with two other dogs named Yako and Morocco.

The Ornellas Diaz They lived in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, a place where crocodiles abound, so it is not something of another world to see them walking close to the houses. Despite the fact that the actress is used to living with this type of reptile, she never thought that one would have the opportunity to attack her dog and, much less, leave her lifeless.

HOW DID THE ATTACK HAPPEN?

“Yesterday, while we were returning from the beach that is one block from my house, a crocodile caught her and in a second Tacha was gone […] My heart is broken. It was an instant, a second “, expressed the protagonist of the telenovela “The woman of the gale” on his Instagram account.

According to Díaz, lately his house and the surroundings of it have been visited by various crocodiles, which means a danger to its inhabitants; for this reason, it has alerted the public: “I ask you to be extremely careful throughout this area, I have found crocodiles outside my house, on the beach and even in the sea ”.

Ariadne with her dog Tacha, a day before being swallowed by a crocodile (Photo: Ariadne Díaz / Instagram)

SAYS GOODBYE TO HIS PET

Both Ariadne and her husband are affected by the crude death of their dog, so they decided to remember the best moments with her and thus share them with the public.

“My beloved Tacha, so many years together, so many trips, so much love, so many laughs, so many scolding, so much mutual understanding without words”, Díaz pointed out in his Instagram Stories, accompanying an image where he posed hugging his dog.

The artist confessed to being going through a moment of deep pain, because the affection she felt for her pet was immense. “I never imagined that yesterday would be her last day in this world, that that story would be her last video, that I didn’t have time to hug her and tell her how much I love her and how much I will miss her. […]I love you Tacha; I love you from the first moment I saw you and I love you even after your departure“, Diaz finished.