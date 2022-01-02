Shiba Inu aims to dominate 2022 with Shibarium

Shiba Inu has been an ERC-20 token since its inception and not many people really cared about that fact until Shiba Inu became what it is today.

The adoption rate of memecoin this year has skyrocketed beyond expectations and beliefs, consequently leading to significantly higher network usage and participation and to carry out the same Shiba Inu you will need more than you have. at this time.

Shiba Inu forges his own path

To meet the growing usage, the network recently announced its own layer 2 / blockchain called Shibarium and aims to move the entire network to that blockchain.

In addition to this, Shiba Inu will also launch its own stablecoin on the blockchain called SHI and run its gas fees on the site using the BONE token. All of these announcements came after the altcoin network launched its own ad site as well.

All of this is proof that the Shiba Inu is taking the development of its ecosystem very seriously. And this could improve network performance and establish SHIB as an important digital asset.

With Ethereum fee issues continuing to prevail, it is only natural for people to accept a way to slow down their expensive transactions. Right now, each transaction on Ethereum costs over $ 9.1, with transaction fees on L2 reaching as high as $ 86. Shibarium aims to reduce this as low as possible

Therefore, Shibarium could work if we consider this factor. Also, the asset’s value this year soared in an instant. Not only did the price skyrocket 1035% in a month, the asset was at one point a top 10 cryptocurrency.

Gas rates in focus

Furthermore, the emancipation of Ethereum’s fee issues could lead to the network witnessing the interest of institutional and regular investors alike. A low-cost digital asset with an equally minimal transaction cost is bound to rise.

It was then that we could also see that more Shiba Inu addresses were taking the coin seriously, as currently only 50% of all addresses have some SHIB with them.

So once this happens for good, Shiba Inu will certainly attract plenty of new investor inflows and reignite its 57.42% price drop to mark another ATH in the near future.

