Shooting at mass in which the Prime Minister of Haiti participated

An intense shooting originated this Saturday during the celebration of a mass for the celebration of the 218th anniversary of Independence from Haiti in which his prime minister participated Ariel henry, who was unharmed in the incident in which there was one dead and two injured, according to the Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

According to the newspaper Ariel henry participated in a Te Deum for the commemoration of the event in the city of Gonaïves, where he could not deliver the speech he had prepared because an exchange of fire between civilians and members of the Haitian Police.

It says that the Prime Minister arrived at the place where the celebration would be officiated at 9:00 in the morning under strong police protection and accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Enold Joseph, the Minister of the Interior Litz Quitel and other members of his government while the detonations of automatic weapons were taking place in the surroundings. Videos of the incident show how the shots collide with the columns and walls of the Goaives Cathedral building, while Henry is evacuated from the heavily protected area.

The media points out that attending a mass in Gonaïves for the commemoration of 218 years of national independence was a great challenge that the prime minister assumed since for four years no political authority had done so because the gangs control that area from the country.

On Saturday morning, barricades were placed on the access roads to the Place d’Armes and the Cathedral, well guarded by policemen in combat position. With the red carpet rolled out, the booth where it is expected that Ariel henry give your speech has been decorated with the national bicolor.

During the celebration, Monsignor Yves Marie Péant, after having expressed his wishes for peace, love and prosperity towards the Haitian people, fostered a frank, inclusive and permanent dialogue to lead the country out of the labyrinth in which it currently finds itself.

While the head of government was closely following the development of the ceremony, clashes took place between the armed civilians of Raboto and the different units of the HNP. In the vicinity of the church, Yves Dirogene, hit by two projectiles, one in the rib cage and the other in the left rear, died after being transferred to La Providence hospital. Two other wounded receive the attention that their case requires.