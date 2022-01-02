Simeone burned him at Atl. Madrid and would arrive like the bomb transfer to Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul could tie a player that Diego Simeone burned

After the possible departure of Jonathan Rodríguez for soccer in the Middle East, Cruz Azul bets everything to bring another quality and proven striker. The objective would be in a former Atlético de Madrid.

According to TUDN, Cruz Azul would bet on a striker who was not entirely comfortable with the Colchoneros and all due to the lack of support from Diego Simeone, who did not put together the team for the Argentine striker Luciano Vietto.

Now the player after making a pilgrimage to several clubs is in the Arab league and his representative has offered him to Cruz Azul where he could arrive as the great bomb transfer of the season.

How much would Luciano Vietto cost Cruz Azul?

As revealed by TUDN, the player was offered to Cruz Azul in exchange for 5 million dollars, the same one that would have a 2-year contract with the possibility of extending one more. Although Vietto was already on the Machine’s radar, it did not materialize due to the lack of quotas for the non-trained in Mexico.

