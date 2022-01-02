Stop the Belgian! This is the sensual girlfriend of Thibaut Courtois (+ Photos)

The player took advantage of his days off to go on a romantic evening

January 1, 2022 · 16:58 hs

Thibaut Courtois is being the protagonist in Spain and Real Madrid due to his high level of form in sports, but recently he was also off the pitch after setting fire to social networks after posting photos with his current girlfriend, Mishel Gerzig, who in turn, it showed several poses in bikini corresponding to the trip that the couple made to Dubai this Christmas, taking advantage of the free days available.

If a few weeks ago the Israeli model delighted her more than 333,000 followers on Instagram by sharing photos of her time in the army and had previously revealed how her relationship with the Real Madrid goalkeeper had started, now Mishel Gerzig has turned upside down the social network with images that reveal his unique figure.

“The sensation of salty hair”, Gerzig would write along with a series of snapshots in which both enjoyed a boat trip through the waters of Dubai and in which their sensual poses in bikini stood out.

Of course, unfortunately for both, on the return trip the Belgian goalkeeper would test positive for coronavirus, as he himself would announce on his networks. “Unfortunately, and despite complying with all the measures, I have tested positive for Covid in the last control. Although I do not have any symptoms, I am at home following the corresponding protocol and training to return as soon as possible. Thank you all!”

Subsequently Courtois tested negative in all subsequent tests and may be in his team’s game on Sunday against Getafe.