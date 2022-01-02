TELECOMMUNICATIONS – Claro began to notify that in February the operators will turn off the 2G and 3G networks

The telecommunications company Claro Dominicana began to notify its clients that as of February of this year 2022, users of the 2G and 3G networks will not work for “Roaming” services on their trips to the United States.

This is due to the fact that the main technology operators AT&T and T-Mobile have already announced that they will shut down their 2G and 3G mobile networks in February 2022 and in July of this year, respectively.

In the Dominican Republic there is still a wide coverage with 3G technology networks, in telephones known as “maquitos”, “cacahuaticos” and other nicknames.

Mobile technology operators will shut down their 2G and 3G networks in order to use the spectrum (via which communication signals travel in free spaces) in 4G LTE and 5G.

“This situation warrants your knowledge as a Claro Roaming user so that, with our support, you can be prepared for your future trips,” explains Claro Dominicano in its notice about the shutdown of the 2G and 3G networks.

It is estimated that millions of users around the world, especially in developing countries where there are thousands of users connected to these networks, will be left without coverage in 2024.

To enjoy the Roaming service in the United States, you must meet the requirements of having a 4G LTE mobile phone onwards and compatible with the VoLTE service, and a device purchased from Claro.

-An identification card or SIM Card 4G LTE onwards.

-Be connected to a 4G network onwards.

-Active VoLTE service (clear, high definition voice and video calls).

Details on the migration to new higher-speed technologies such as 5G are explained on the Digi International portal.

It indicates that globally, Verizon announced that it will stop using its CDMA network at the end of 2022, AT&T has stated that its 3G network will disappear in February 2022 and that the last date for activating phones on the 3G network has already passed.

T-Mobile has stated that it will shut down its 3G networks in April 2022 and the last 3G activation date on Sprint’s network was April 2019 and Sprint’s 3G network will be shut down in December 2022.

“Currently, all the focus of the mobile telecommunications sector is on the upcoming deployments of 5G, IoT (Internet of Things) and MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing),” he explains.