Ten foods that should be part of your diet this 2022

MADRID.

Starting the year with mental clarity, increased energy, and an overall increase in physical well-being is possible through a combination of healthy living, exercise, and of course proper nutrition.

Incorporating anti-inflammatory foods and antioxidants into the daily diet will help to improve the general appearance and health of the skin, showing a face with a better tone, greater luminosity and a much more rejuvenated appearance and, for this, Dr Perricone is very clear about the groups of nutrients and foods that should not be missing from your dishes if what you want is to start 2022 by stopping the passage of time on the skin.

The Perricone Diet is not designed to lose weight, although a large majority of those who have followed it have lost weight, because among the keys to good organic functioning that this nutritional system promotes is reaching our normal weight or ideal weight.

“The Perricone diet, more than a diet, is a change in mentality, a way of re-evaluating eating habits to achieve a healthier life, as it helps to stop inflammation and cellular oxidation through the prioritization of certain antioxidant superfoods and antiaging and, with it, to recover the health of the skin and the body in general, in addition to boosting energy “, explains Raquel González, director of training at Perricone MD.

Dr. Perricone’s 10 superfoods

one. Wild salmon: Salmon is high in DMAE, axanthin and essential fatty acids (more than 5% of its content is ‘good’ fats)

two. Extra virgin olive oil: Composed almost 75% of oleic acid (a monounsaturated fat responsible for reducing the oxidation of LDL, or ‘bad cholesterol’, which can cause a deterioration of cells), it contains high levels of polyphenols like hydroxytyrosol.

3. Green vegetables: A soup made with broccoli, spinach or green asparagus is a great option to obtain nutrients and antioxidants such as vitamin C, calcium or magnesium, which slow down aging.

4. Strawberries and red or forest fruits: Powerful antioxidants with low glycemic content are the keys to achieving a younger and more vibrant face. In addition, they help reduce accumulated body fat.

5. Organic natural dairy, without sweeteners and low in salt: Among the two most recommended are organic natural yogurt (without added sugar or sweeteners) and kefir. Both contain important bacteria for gut health and improve digestion.

6. Flaked oats: Rich in fiber, monounsaturated fats and proteins, it helps control cholesterol and blood pressure, as well as improving the digestive system, regulating blood sugar and protecting the body against cancer.

7. Aromatic plants and spices: They have antiaging properties, like turmeric: anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective. Tabasco sauce is another of the supported options.

8. Green tea: It is one of the key drinks of the Perricone antiaging diet with more scientifically confirmed antiaging properties. Contains catechin polyphenols and antioxidants that stimulate metabolism and slow down aging.

9. Mineral water: Dehydration hinders the metabolization of fats and, therefore, will prevent the body from eliminating waste, in addition to promoting the development of inflammatory compounds.

10. Pure cocoa in small ‘doses’: It is a powerful antioxidant that prevents the attack of free radicals and, thanks to its high magnesium content, regulates sugar levels, helps to ‘fix’ calcium, controls intestinal flora and protects the cardiovascular system.

