test the features that will reach your mobile realme before anyone else

Realme Lab is a functionality that integrates the company’s mobiles and that let you try some of the future features which will have its customization layer, realme UI. These functions are renewed automatically and periodically, and some of them you can see in new official versions of the system, but if you want, you can try them before anyone else.

Realme Lab

The Free Android

Realme UI develops new system functions to offer them to its users as an added value, and best of all, you can test these functions before they reach the stable version of the layer thanks to realme Lab, a section of the settings that you can get to by following these steps:

Access Settings.

Go down to Realme Lab

By accessing this section, there will be a list with the different characteristics that the company is testing to implement them in the future. This implies that these functions will disappear from here to be included in the conventional settings of the mobile at some point, or not.

DC attenuation in realme Lab

The Free Android

And, as realme herself explains in a message at the end of this section, not all features that appear here must necessarily end up being part of the customization layer, since it is possible that some of them will be canceled if the company considers it necessary.

If any of these new features require connection to some other hardware device such as headphones, will be indicated in the description and will not let you access it until you connect it.

Realme LAB Sleep Capsule

The Free Android

And, taking into account that these are functions in the testing phase, the company also advises that there may be some failure in the execution of these, which you can report in the company’s community application to help improve the experience with these functions.

