That is why he did not leave, the ridiculous offer that Rayados presented to Chivas for Vega

Alexis Vega will not go to Rayados as the offer would not have been tempting for Chivas.

January 1, 2022 10:15 a.m.

Everything seems to indicate that Alexis vega will continue with Chivas at least during the next tournament, this despite the doubts that have been generated around its continuity after the supposed interest that the Monterrey media assure that Striped has in the player.

However, the offer of Rayados from Monterrey for Alexis vega it would not have been good enough, because according to the Peloteros PQ program, the royal club would not have offered even 30% of the cost that it would have Alexis vega.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Alexis vega would have a value of about 7.3 million dollars, however, media assure that Chivas I would not ask for less than 10 million dollars for the pass Vega, so the offer of Striped it would have been less than 3 million.

The future of Alexis Vega would continue in doubt

Although Alexis vega I would not come out of Chivas For the 2022 Clausura tournament, his future at the club would remain in doubt, as he has not renewed his contract and could negotiate as a free player from June the following year, as his link with the club would expire in December 2022.

