The 5 best moments of Mexican soccer in 2021

We present you the moments that made Liga MX vibrate in this second year of the pandemic in which soccer did not stop its exploits.

Lessons and reunions leaves 2021 to Mexican soccer, who began the year playing without an audience, without imagining that it would be 12 months in which two of the longest streaks in terms of title droughts would be broken. This is the account of the moments that marked Mexican soccer:

Cruz Azul ended their ghosts

More than two decades later (1997) Cruz Azul was once again champion of the League by defeating Santos Laguna 2-1 (aggregate score) in the final of Mexican soccer. The strategist Juan Reynoso, who as a player had his best performances precisely with Cruz Azul, came to the cement team to rebuild it after the shameful elimination by Pumas at the end of 2019.

The cement machine had a great regular tournament in which it was the general leader with 41 points and in the final the Peruvian raised a timorous and effective game that ended a 23-year drought to leave behind the term ‘Cruzazulear’ thanks to a goal from one of its stars, Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez.

Atlas and the title dedicated to deceased fans

In a game full of drama and “A lo Atlas’, failing last-minute goals and defeating León 4-3 on penalties, the Guadalajara Atlas won the Liga MX title at the end of 2021. Led by Argentine Diego Cocca, also a former red and black player, the Guadalajara team won their first title in 70 years, sporting a crowded Jalisco stadium that dressed up for something that many generations wanted and could never achieve.

The team, aware of the meaning of the title, dedicated its second star to all the fans who for years came to the Jalisco stadium to support the red-black club and never managed to see him champion. Even Andrés Guarded, one of the jewels of his quarry, recognized from Spain, where he plays for Betis, that he cried when he saw the team that saw him born champion.

The return of the fans

2021 began with the public away from the stadiums and after almost half a year the fans returned to the stands. La Liguilla, with Cruz Azul and América as banners at the Azteca stadium, were able to receive their fans after the authorities of Mexico City announced the change of the traffic light to yellow.

This was days before the duel and they allowed 25% of fans, which meant around 21 thousand with electronic tickets, without the presence of animation groups or sale of alcoholic beverages. América played a game in that Liguilla and Cruz Azul had three elimination series that concluded with the title that it lifted after more than two decades.

Solari does not know how to play Liguillas

America hired Argentine strategist Santiago Solari, with a fleeting step as Real Madrid coach, to return to the top of Mexican soccer, but 2021 has not been the year to complete that goal. After two good performances in the regular tournament, in the first tournament of the year they ran into Pachuca who eliminated them in the quarterfinals, and in the second semester the fall was harder because archrival Pumas went to get the tie at home. .

America had obtained a 1-0 lead in Ciudad Universitaria, so a draw was enough to go to the Semifinals, they even got ahead in the first minutes of the game, but the university students came from behind and with a great game from Alan Mozo, they overcame 3-1 at Azteca to Solari’s team, which fell short again.

The north rules in women’s football

Rayadas and Tigres once again marked their dominance in the Liga MX Femenil, lifting the 2021 titles. Tigres and was left with the Guardianes 2021 by defeating Chivas 5-3 in the Final, while Rayadas took the championship of the second semester, the Apertura 2021, in an exciting series of penalties that ended with a score of 3-1.

The Rayadas thus achieved their second national soccer title in the midst of a hostile environment for having to go play the second leg at the stadium of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and they made Eva Espejo the first female technical director to be crowned in Mexican soccer.