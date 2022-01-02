The best 8 applications to buy a new car

Are you looking for new cars at the best price on the market? With these apps for Android you can buy the car of your dreams quickly and safely.

If you are tired of buying second hand cars, it is time to get a completely new car without breakdowns. These are the best apps to buy from your Android mobile.

At the time of buy a new car It is necessary to look for reliable platforms that provide security and support when it comes to specifying, however, in the world of the Internet you can get anything.

Luckily, there are mobile applications that are responsible for providing the vehicle purchase and sale service No hidden defects or defects, that is, totally new. Below, you can see the best options for Android.

The best 8 websites to buy a second-hand car safely

The best 8 apps to buy a new car safely

Motor.es

AutoScout24

Used Cars – Trovit

Edmunds

Autocasion

Vroom

CARFAX

Cars.net

With these apps to buy new cars, you will have at your disposal different brands and models at the best market price, which greatly facilitates your search. Choose the one that best suits your needs!

Motor.es

If you are looking for special offers on vehicles of all kinds, then the mobile application Motor.es is ideal for you. This application has more than 2,000 dealers affiliated throughout Spain with offers in major brands such as BMW, Audi, Volvo, Seat …

And not only will you buy a new car, but also, you can buy a second-hand vehicle and even sell your own car from your platform. Its interface is Easy to use and very reliable.

AutoScout24

AutoScout24 is a Very complete and free application available for Android. Thanks to its system you can buy and sell your car, keep track of your favorite vehicles and even buy motorcycles.

His interface is comfortable to use and offers discounts 24 hours a day. In addition, you can activate the alarm so that notifications of offers arrive. Best of all, before making the purchase you will have the opportunity to test the car in virtual mode. Without a doubt, it is one of the best options for Android.

Used Cars – Trovit

If you still do not complete for a new vehicle, do not worry, there are also apps to buy a second-hand car safely, among them we have: Trovit, a very useful app to find cars in perfect condition and at a good price.

This application has a very easy to use system where you can filter detailed product information, make, model, price, fuel, number of doors, run-in and much more. Is available in 19 different languages with offers in more than 46 countries.

Edmunds

If you are looking for a online advisor in the purchase and sale of cars, then Edmunds is one of the best Android apps to install. With this platform you can find vehicles of different categories with photos, videos and valued by users of the platform.

In addition, you can compare between real market prices and the options published in the system. And not only that, because if you have any questions, you can send text messages directly to the dealerships and ask what you want.

Autocasion

Autocasion is a good option with a wide variety of vehicles for all occasions. Here you can find from classic cars, sports cars, convertibles to family cars, tourism and 4×4 with detailed information, makes and models, types of propulsion, year of manufacture, number of kilometers and more.

And if we talk about security and trust, Autocasion offers services for more than 20 years and always providing the best prices and offers on the market to users and professionals in the automotive sector.

Vroom

With technological advances, every day it is easier to make a purchase from home using the Internet, but when it comes to buying new cars you must make sure you have a web page or application that is responsible for its service and that provides security as Vroom.

With Vroom you can contact with multiple dealers and buy the car of your dreams without having to leave your home. It has high quality vehicles, easy to finance and with 7 days warranty. Best of all, order your preferred brand of vehicle and have it delivered to your doorstep.

CARFAX

CARFAX is affiliated with more than 28,000 dealers who take care of the buying and selling cars in Spain. And even though they are not new cars, the application guarantees a used vehicle catalog by a single owner and no accident report.

In addition, all vehicles are certified by CARFAX before going on the market, which gives greater confidence when making a purchase.

Cars.net

Cars.net is another of the best 8 applications to buy a new car available for Android. And it is not for less, among its services it offers the buying, selling and even changing cars within the platform. It is a very good app to see a wide variety of vehicles and find deals on vans, minivan, SUV, 4X4, sports car, classic, family and more.

Find the model and brand of your dreams With special discounts, you will also have the opportunity to contact the sellers to obtain more information. And not only will you make P2P purchases, but also, you can contact some nearest dealers to your location.

As you will see, these are the best apps to buy new cars available on Android, so don’t be left with the desire to find the ideal car for you and your family from the comfort of your mobile.

Learn to drive with these great apps

If you liked this article, do not hesitate to take a look at the 7 best apps to learn traffic signs, they will surely be very helpful.

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe