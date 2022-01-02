The candidates of America to reinforce the position of extreme right for the Clausura 2022

We present to you the candidates of America to reinforce a position that has given him headaches in recent tournaments: that of the extreme right

The list of candidates to become the third reinforcement of the America In the Clausura 2022 it already reached five footballers, all with the same trait: they specialize as right wingers, the position that in recent tournaments has given the Eagles headaches.

The last of the prospects to reinforce Santiago Solari’s team is Brian Ocampo, a 23-year-old Uruguayan player; but in recent weeks, items like Joaquín Montecinos, Joao Rojas, Paul Arriola and Agustín Canobbio they were on the Eagles’ radar.

The third signing of the Eagles aims to fill a position where the losses of Renato Ibarra and, to be confirmed, that of Leo Suárez have already suffered.

With the departure of Renato Ibarra and the eventual dismissal of Leo Suárez, in addition to the fall of the signing of Uriel Antuna, America seeks to reinforce the right zone in the attack.

We present you the candidates of the America to arrive as a third reinforcement, after the discharges of Jonathan Dos Santos and Diego Valdés.

Joao Rojas

The Ecuadorian offensive is 24 years old and in recent weeks he rang to reach the club. The footballer plays for Emelec in his country, where he has stood out with his 25 goals and 24 assists. Joao Joshimar plays mainly as a left winger, but can still fill the role on the right side.

Paul Arriola

The Mexican-American has experience in the MX League, when he formed with the Xolos squad, where he played from 2012 to 2017. At just 26 years old and with a right profile, he has the characteristics that the feathered team would look for, although there is no formal offer. . The footballer is selected by the United States.

Joaquin Montecinos

The Audax footballer is 26 years old and was placed in the orbit of the America, since his representative also takes Diego Valdés, who arrived in the present market to the Eagles. The businessman put the footballer’s name on the table, but the Andean team leaders mentioned ESPN Digital that they have not had a formal offer and there have only been approaches through the agent.

Agustin Canobbio

The 23-year-old Uruguayan is another of the elements that has sounded to reach the Nido, but the Peñarol player has not received any formal offer to reach Mexican soccer. In addition, he is wanted by other squads in South America.

Brian Ocampo

It is the last name that rang to reach the club and fulfill the claims of coach Santiago Solari. However, the footballer’s environment has made it clear to ESPN that he America has not put an offer on the table of Nacional, a club that will automatically renew the contract of the winger on the right.