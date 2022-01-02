The details of the Web3, the new phase of the internet that will change everything

The concept of Web3 was imposed during 2021 as the future of the internet and that new thing We will all talk about it in 2022. However, depending on who is consulted, the utopia of a “decentralized and for all” website is, for many, an empty slogan. And for others, it is the inevitable next step in our online relationships and bonding.

The central idea behind the “third version” of the Internet, according to its defenders, is to use the various blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs to create a website that depends less on the five big technology companies: those known as GAFAM, Google, Amazon, Facebook (now Meta), Apple and Microsoft.

Internet Turning Moments: 1991, 2004, and 2022

Along with the term “metaverse” and “artificial intelligence”, “web3” started to catch on this year and this raises questions about what it really implies.

To restore the meaning of the web3 you have to go to its predecessors. Web1, or the “old Internet”, began in 1991 and refers to the time when most online spaces were where people consumed content. Static web pages, with rudimentary designs by current standards, provide information to users with little interactivity.

Web2 started around 2004 and is more like the Internet we know now: an interaction between the user and the platform. Social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter, as well as Google, emerged to organize information on the web and centralize it under their control.

Social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter, as well as Google, appeared to organize information on the web.

Apple helped mediate our relationship to the web through the iPhone (and its subsequent imitators), while Amazon Web Services pretty much owns the web infrastructure, which is why so much of it goes down when it fails.

Many are opposed to the web3. His critics, which include former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Tesla boss Elon Musk, argue that this is simply an attempt by other tech companies to take over. “Ultimately it is a centralized entity with a different label,” Dorsey tweeted this week.





Web3, a term originally coined in 2014 but only recently gained prominence, is based on blockchain technologies. Blockchains are a kind of ledger that is used to keep track of the movement of digital objects, such as cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are managed under a decentralized system. This means that they do not depend on a third party such as a State or an international financial entity such as the Monetary Fund or the World Bank.

In this sense, Web3 would also bypass centralized authorities. Twitter has proposed a decentralized version of its service where different parts of it would have different moderation policies than what we now consider to be Twitter’s “main” website.

Twitter has proposed a decentralized version of its service

Other people, with their own computers, could decide to become nodes in a network that facilitates instant messaging instead of using the closed system platforms of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp (something that, by the way, can already be done but requires infrastructure).

Competition against big tech companies, or their regulation so that they can be better held accountable for mistakes, is likely to improve the Internet. In that sense, a decentralized website is an advantage for users.





Thus, Web3 aims to solve the problems of the first versions of the web, but especially those of recent years: the tremendous power that certain companies have acquired, the management of user data and online privacy, which can be seen increasingly committed.

Time will tell if the web manages to decentralize and if, after all, this is as good a thing as it is believed to be.