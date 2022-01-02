The exchange that United proposes to Barça for Dembélé

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 02.01.2022 14:19:33





The Ousmane Dembélé’s days at Barcelona would be numbered. The French winger refused to renew with the Barça team and his agent asked the team for stratospheric figures, so they already consider him lost. Faced with such a situation, the Manchester United came out to remove and would have made a formal proposal.

According to the newspaper Ara, the Red Devils and Barcelona they already started a negotiation by Dembélé. This option would only be carried out if the Frenchman rejects the latest proposal from the Catalans next Monday. If Ousmane decides to leave Can Barça, he Manchester United would have preference to buy it and, in addition, they would send Anthony Martial for six months to help Xavi Hernández’s team.

At ctogether Barça still have the winger, However, things have gotten complicated in recent days, so They do not rule out selling it to release salary mass and, with this, to be able to register Ferran Torres, his most recent signing.

Dembélé’s “brides”

Other equipment such as Juventus of Turin and PSG have been interested in the situation of the French. The Italians would have already made him a millionaire offer that has not been revealed, although, if it is money, the Parisian team could enter the bid without any problem.

The last meeting

After Dembélé’s agent rejected the Barça team’s last offer, the club board called him again to hold the final meeting Monday, January 3.

As reported by AS, FC Barcelona has summoned the player’s representative to itry get to a good port and keep the player. In case you want I leftr, the Catalans will get to work to sell it in this winter market.