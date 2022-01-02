The first snow of the year is expected to start the work week – Telemundo New York (47)

A significant forecast change could impact residents of the tri-state area Monday morning as the first snowflakes of the year and a drop in temperatures are expected.

Before that, Sunday’s conditions remain relatively mild. Temperatures remain in the 50s on Sunday, not hitting all-time highs during the day, but are expected to get closer, according to the Weather Authority.

In terms of rain, less is expected than on Saturday. Some scattered showers could return in time for Sunday dinner, but most of the day will be quiet.

Cold air enters during Sunday night and the low pressure system passes to the south and east. The first snowflakes could begin to fall after 3:00 am on Monday.

The Weather Authority noted that snow will likely start on the Jersey shore around 4 a.m. and hit Long Island two hours after that.

New York City shouldn’t see a lot of snow based on the most recent runway; most of the city will see a slight layer of dust or totals under an inch.

Other groups, especially those in Ocean County, who could be the eye of this winter event, could see heavy 1-inch-per-hour snowfall at times.

Morning trips can be dangerous at times, so travelers are urged to exercise caution.

Follow our interactive radar here.