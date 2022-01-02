The first Windows 10 and Office offers of the year arrive

Today we return with one of the most demanded licenses from the hand of CDKeyoffer, and this is none other than the Windows 10 LTSC. In addition we also have Windows 10 Home to nothing less than 9 euros, which is the version that 99.99 percent of users should use but Windows 10 Pro is used by more popular, who knows why.

While with Windows 10 LTSC 2019, in terms of performance there is a small improvement with this version, where if we will see benefits it will be by avoiding annoying updates at the most inopportune moments, that is, while we play or work. To highlight, that we will not have the Xbox, Cortana or Microsoft Store applications in the background to save resources, although it can be made to work via a powershell if necessary.

With Windows 10 HomeWell, we really have the basic operating system for everyone, since the Pro incorporates additional features that the common user does not usually take advantage of or use, so its use does not make much sense.

Despite being licenses OEM, you have to remember that they are completely legal and backed by Microsoft itself, even allowing its use on more than one occasion on the same computer in case we renew the system in the future (but not abuse its exchange in a short period of time or use it on another computer at the same time). In addition to a low price, we are confident that CDKeyoffer It is doing a very good job, which ensures that the keys are unique and we will have no problems activating them.

Then we leave you all the available offers by adding the discount code ELC48.

Windows 11 Pro for 13.44 euros

Windows 10 Pro for 9.87 euros



Windows 10 Home for 9.07 euros

Windows 10 LTSC for 9.21 euros

2x Windows 10 Pro licenses for 18.71 euros (9.35 euros each)

(9.35 euros each) Microsoft Office 2021 for 31.81 euros

Microsoft Office 2019 by 26.31 euros

Microsoft Office 2016 by 16.59 euros

Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 for 16.59 euros

Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 for 36.69 euros

We remind you that if you have an incident, you can send us an email (in Contact) to resolve it. Before doing so, you can contact with in-store chat support. With the purchase of a license you help the maintenance of this website.