the former Chivas who can reinforce America

The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara they have been protagonists of the Stove Soccer prior to the start of Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League, for the insatiable searches that are being carried out Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez of reinforcements for the cast commanded by the strategist Marcelo Míchel Leaño.

But in the last hours, the Sacred Flock It was not a novelty, neither because of a leaked name with which they could be negotiating, nor because of the departure of any of the elements that currently make up the establishment of the institution’s main men’s team. But for a former player of the Rojiblanco that could be crossed to the sidewalk in front.

It would be about Alejandro Zendejas. The extreme that in mid-2020 came out of the Chivas of Guadalajara to land on the Club Necaxa, it would be one of the options that they would be evaluating the Eagles of America, given that its characteristics would fit the needs of the scheme you plan Santiago Solari for him Closing 2022.

This is at least what the journalist from the RÉCORD newspaper Víctor Díaz revealed in his account on the social network Twitter: “They are not only looking for the foreigner. Coapa They are clear that internal competition is positive and among their New Year’s wishes is to add to Alejandro Zendejas, a multi-functional footballer who would reinforce the two extremes and give mobility to the midfield. “

The passage of Alejandro Zendejas through the Club Deportivo Guadalajara

Alejandro Zendejas arrived at the Chivas of Guadalajara in July 2016, from FC Dallas of the MLS from United States. His stay lasted until July 2020 (between July 2017 and June 2018 he was on loan at the Zacatepec Athletic Club). In total, in the Sacred Flock He played 23 games and scored only one goal that went to Coffee growers by Copa MX 2019.