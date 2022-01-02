The heartfelt Netflix movie that is a success

Often times when we enter Netflix in search of a movie or series, we go to the most named and acclaimed by critics. However, we do not take into account that there are many films and series that, despite being little known or not having established actors, have great success and become the most viewed.

On this occasion, it is the film “Mystery”, a film directed by Denis Imbert and which premiered on December 23 and is now available on the platform. It quickly ranked among the most viewed of Netflix. It is of French origin but it had a great impact in such a short time.

According to the synopsis of Netflix, the plot relates: “After the death of her mother, a girl moves with her father to the beautiful Cantal, in which she meets a creature who could heal her pain. It is inspired by a true story ”. In addition, it tells the story of an eight-year-old girl, Victoria, who recently lost her mother. He tries to find comfort in a dog he adopted from a mountain town.

This film of French origin was directed by Denis Imbert and stars Vincent Elbaz, Shanna Keil, Erik Elmosnino, Marie Gillain and Tchéky Karyo. In Latin America it premiered on December 23 and the duration is 84 minutes.

“Mystery”. Source: YouTube Netflix

“Misterio” has received good reviews from subscribers of Netflix, who do not stop recommending her on social networks. Among the most prominent comments, there are those where they highlight that it is a family movie that shows the friendship between a girl and her little lob. In addition, the French film is located in the sixth position of the most watched in the world. Netflix surprised with a film that nobody took into account but that turned out to be a success.