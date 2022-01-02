The Lord of the Skies actor gets engaged

There is no doubt that love is in the air and it is that through your social networks a dear toctor of the hit series The Lord of the Skies revealed that soon will arrive at the altar.

It is about dand Raúl Mendez, better known as ‘Chacorta‘, who took advantage of the last days of 2021 to get engaged to his girlfriend, who is also actress Carmen Muga, who was surprised during a trip they made to the beaches of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Like a true romantic and on the seashore, Martínez placed an enorme light sign with the phrase marry me (Marry me), in addition to giving a beautiful ring to his pretty girl, now engaged: “I can’t believe what happened last night, I had always dreamed of how they would ask me to marry one day. What happened yesterday was a thousand times better than I ever would have thought “, Muga wrote next to the postcards of one of the most important moments of his life.

In the snapshots the couple appears on the beach and we can see how the moment she says yes, the sky is painted in colors with dozens of Fireworks; in addition to melting into a tender kiss.

“I love you with all my heart, you make me the happiest woman in the universe every day and now we are going to get married. I would tell you a thousand times more IF I WANT ”, Carmen finished her message.

For his part, the beloved actor responded to his beloved with the promise that he will do everything possible to make her immensely happy: “May communication and learning, respect and admiration for one another, be our long and loving journey”, He expressed.