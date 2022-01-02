The most popular destinations to travel in 2022

If you dream of vacationing around the world or travel that destination what did you see on the internet, maybe the year 2022 be the one to fulfill your purpose. And, if you are undecided, why not take a look at the most wanted places by the other tourists?

The flight metasearch engine Kayak released his “Travel wish guide “, with the international destinations that were most sought after in 2021 compared to their figures before the pandemic, and that will be a trend in the next 12 months.

Below we share what are the touristic destinations most sought after by Kayak users. Of course, it is pending to know when it will be possible to visit them all, considering the travel restrictions due to the pandemic. Were any of them already on your wish list?

List of the most wanted tourist destinations for 2022

1. Cairo, Egypt



(Photo: Pixabay)

Searches to the Egyptian capital increased 388% compared to 2019, before the pandemic.

It is the ideal setting for you to live movie moments. Among the best sites you can delight yourself with are the Pyramids of Giza, which will captivate you with its monumental structure, also the Pyramids of Dahshur, or you can choose to take a long walk through the streets of Cairo to describe its mysterious mosques.

2. Istanbul, Turkey



(Photo: Pixabay)

Searches increased 349% compared to 2019.

The western and eastern worlds meet in this mysterious city, with attractions as iconic as the Hagia Sophia. You can also take a long walk around the Sultanahmet neighborhood, the Dolmabahçe Palace and traditional neighborhoods like Balat. Also, they say that Bosphorus views are never forgotten.

3. Salt Lake City, United States

Photo: Unsplash / Benjamin Rascoe

If we take into account searches from 2019, they increased by 292% during the pandemic.

With its size and diversity of destinations, the United States could not be missing in the list of the most wanted by 2022. Salt Lake City is one of them, being the gateway to places like Park City, one of the most important ski destinations in our neighboring country, home to the Sundance Film Festival and a town of mining origin steeped in history.

4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Photo: Unsplash / Christoph Schulz

The increase in searches was 276%.

If you like the atmosphere of the metropolis, the luxury and eccentricities of this emirate will fascinate you. Among its most touristy places you can find the Burj Khalifa, with its 828 meters (making it the tallest skyscraper in the world), in addition to its artificial islands, ostentatious hotels such as the Burj Al Arab. There are also its historic neighborhoods, the Jumeirah Mosque (open to tourism) and the souks or traditional markets.

5. Guayaquil, Ecuador

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The only Latin American destination in the top 5 had a search increase of 262%.

It is well known that Latin America has exceptional places that we all yearn to discover. That is the case of Guayaquil, in Ecuador, which has positioned itself in the trendiest places to travel this 2022. The colorful Cerro Santa Ana or its famous Malecón 2000, are just some of its most beautiful places that are waiting for you.

