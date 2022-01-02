The positive impact of pets on human health and well-being

In all societies there are vulnerable populations that need help to get ahead, to support them, social projects are created with which they seek to encourage others to change the lives of many people, but also of dogs and cats.

Thinking about the importance and impact of these projects, on December 8, 2020, Royal Canin® announced the launch of the Royal Canin Foundation, based in Aimargues, France, which aims to show that cats and dogs have a special place in society, supporting key projects that make the world kinder and gentler for both people and pets. The launch of the Foundation is a concrete demonstration of Royal Canin’s commitment to being an organization with a purpose.

At the Foundation, three focus areas have been established, the health and wellness of:

Working dogs

Pets in support of medical health

Pets in Support of Human Mental Health

Currently, Royal Canin® wants its associates to be the heart of the Foundation. This means that everyone in the company has the opportunity to get involved from the early stages of proposing a project, to voting for those who believe they should be supported by the Foundation.

In 2021, employees nominated 44 projects, which were evaluated by the Board of Directors, according to the alignment of the project and with key criteria that include viability, impact, credibility and the purpose of the Foundation, from that vote ten projects were chosen from different parts of the world for which nearly a million dollars was allocated for its development.

Selected projects address topics such as COVID-19 and cancer detection, raising healthy and happy assistance dogs, using dogs in communication skills training for children with autism, and developing certifications for trainers of medical assistance dogs. In Mexico, they are working on a project for 2022 with the BREC-K9 rescue dog brigade.

Fabrice Mathieu, Royal Canin Foundation Trustee and Royal Canin® Director of Sustainability, said: “At Royal Canin, we believe that pets improve our lives, which is why our purpose is A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With the Royal Canin FoundationWe are funding projects that support the positive role of pets in human health and well-being. We have chosen this approach because we want to highlight their role in society and the way in which they benefit our health and our lives. “