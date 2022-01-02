The rude child mistake that caused the defeat of Real Madrid against Getafe

* Getafe’s goal that came after a rude mistake by Eder Militao

The Real Madrid started on the left foot in 2022. The glasses at the end of the year toasts had an impact on the players of the White House, which in the resumption of activity in The Spanish League he was surprised by a rival of much lower level. Is that the Meringue fell as a visitor in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez due to a gross error of Eder Militao.

The Brazilian defender was most responsible for the surprise defeat of the European power against the Getafe. It is that the central starred in an unlikely scene when Toni Kroos he had recovered a ball in the risk sector of the pitch. The discharge of the German towards his partner made suppose a quiet exit for the cast he leads Carlo Ancelotti. But nevertheless, Militao got out of focus and was overtaken by Enes Ünal, who at 9 minutes into the first half celebrated the 1 to 0 that it would last throughout the engagement.

The Turk’s cry went down in history. Especially if one takes into account that the azulones dragged 10 years unable to beat the Real Madrid.

Although the pointer of the contest tried to reverse the score with the technique of Luka modric, the scoring ability of Karim Benzema and constant projections of Rodrygo, Mariano Y Eden Hazard, among other figures, the homeowner managed to sustain the result thanks to the defensive sacrifice of his last line and the reflexes of David Soria, who became the figure of the day due to his interventions under the three suits.

For the leader of the competition it meant his first loss among all competitions in three months. Beyond the disappointment that took place on matchday 19 of the domestic tournament, Merengue will be able to rest assured to retain the advantage of eight points about his main pursuer, the Seville.

The white team, who had not lost since October 3 at Espanyol in Barcelona (2-1), suffered a hard blow that was given by the conquest of the Turk Enes Unal and the childish mistake of Eder Militao. In addition, the Belgian Thibaut Courtois did not have a good reaction in the definition either, putting definitive figures on a duel full of tension and emotions. To the Meringue not even the unjustified ones served him 8 minutes added by referee Mario Melero López in the denouement.

