the same limitations in access to health

The public health outlook in Mexico is not flattering. It has been two years since this uncontrolled pandemic in which the balance of this government’s management has been marked by failed and late decisions. There has not been an organized and coherent response based on scientific principles. The covid-19 virus became the second cause of death in this country. The transmission of the virus has been intense and we have an excess of mortality of more than 600 thousand deaths. But, not everything must be covid-19. There is sufficient evidence that the reconversion of hospital services has postponed outpatient care for chronic diseases.

In the last 30 years, Mexico has become one of the countries in the world most affected by obesity rates, high rates of cardiovascular diseases and insufficient public spending on health to address its problems. The demographic and epidemiological transition has placed health services in a very particular situation, in which, without having completely eliminated the old causes of demand for care – prenatal care, infectious diseases – a large number of users now have to face with chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, vaccination scheme, among others.

Our country has approximately 127 million inhabitants. Demographic development is characterized by a decline in general mortality; an increase in life expectancy and a decrease in fertility. The increase in life expectancy and the increasing exposure to emerging risks, mostly related to unhealthy lifestyles, have changed the picture of the main causes of death. If we add to this the health emergency that we have been experiencing for almost 24 months, with the arrival of the covid-19 virus we have been able to verify that our public health system is collapsed. That demagoguery and limited budget have led to unthinkable conditions.

The increase in life expectancy and the growing exposure to the so-called emerging risks, related to unhealthy lifestyles and violence have modified the main causes of death in the country. Mexico presents a panorama characterized by the increasing prevalence of noncommunicable diseases and injuries. Demographic and epidemiological transitions have placed health services in a very particular situation, in which, without having completely eliminated the old causes of demand for care – prenatal care, infectious diseases – a large number of users now have to face with chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension.

However, the change in the user profile has not been accompanied by a change at the same speed in the organization of services. And what is worse, now medical consultations for the third level are the most expensive for patients and hospital beds, equipment and medicines are not available in the high specialty hospitals in the country, as before. Budget cuts, misinformation and the disappearance of the catastrophic spending fund have caused this crisis in effective access to services.

You need to think about health. And so it is that we have been talking about illness and death in Mexico for a year and a half. Our country requires a reengineering of the public health system. Medical care in the country cannot continue to be deferred because many hospital centers have been focused on the medical care of patients infected by the third wave of COVID-19 infections. The reconversion was pertinent but the pandemic is predicted to be long and with many health risks. There are no vaccines for everyone and that is a real public health risk.