The story of the man who infiltrated Auschwitz as a detainee to defeat the Nazis

For a long time his name was taboo. nBut over time he began to be remembered as a hero. Is about Witold pilecki, Polish army officer that in 1940, when his country had just been occupied by Nazi German troops, volunteered to be incarcerated in the Auschwitz death camp.

His mission was to obtain information on the operation of the field and create in him a network of internal resistance. Stayed imprisoned there for two and a half years, in which he experienced firsthand the hardships that made Auschwitz one of the most prominent symbols of the Nazi horror in WWII.

I wanted the world to know what was going on there and take action. This is his story.

Who was Witold Pilecki

Born in Oloniec, in northern Russia, in 1901, Pilecki was one of the military with whom Poland tried to repel the invasion ordered by Hitler in 1939.

According to the historian Jaroslaw Wróblenski, despite the notorious superiority of Hitler’s war machine, “Pilecki had the will to fight and in September 1939 I thought that Poland would defeat the Germans in just a few weeks. “

Completed annexation, Germans began mass arrests and incarcerations among the local population, with special zeal in the capture of the Polish military who had fought them on the battlefield.

It is then that the Auschwitz concentration camp. At first its purpose and operation were not well known, so the incipient network of the Polish resistance against the occupation decided that it was a good idea to infiltrate some of its members.

Active in the resistance, Pilecki volunteered.

Her nephew, Andrzej Marek OstrowskiHe was a child then, but he remembers what happened at that time. “After the 1939 campaign, Pilecki returned to Warsaw and one of the few places I could stay was my mother’s apartment. “

“There were meetings there to conspire against the Nazis and Rumors arose that a large camp was being organized near Oswiecim”, The place the Nazis called Auschwitz.

When he heard that one of the usual raids by the Nazis was targeting his sister’s apartment, Pilecki made sure to be there when they came to capture him.. “Early in the morning, the building concierge, Jan KilianskiHe came running to our door and offered to hide in a hideout that they had in the basement, but my uncle told him that this time he would not use it, “he recalls Ostrowski.

“My uncle got ready and dressed. There was a knock on the door and it was a group of soldiers, some in civilian clothes. They asked if there were any men in the house. I was in my bed and my teddy bear was on the floor. My uncle gave it to me and kissed me on the forehead. When he passed my mother he said: ‘Inform the appropriate person that I have carried out the order‘. Then my mother and I realized that it had been planned. “

Resistance at Auschwitz

Interned at Auschwitz, Pilecki soon began to experience the harsh treatment there. “At first he says that his teeth had been broken because the Germans wanted him to carry the plate with his prison number in his mouth and he refused “, says the historian Wroblewski. “They beat him with a cane and tortured him.”

Witold Pilecki managed to form a network of 500 men in Auschwitz to inform the Polish resistance about the horrors that were happening there. BBC World

Your initial goal of create a network of resistance He came across the reality of the camp, where not everything was solidarity among the prisoners and sometimes the struggle for survival created conflicts. But nevertheless, “in that hell he created a military structure of about 500 people “, Wroblewski says.

The members of the network worked in different departments and areas of the field and they sought to obtain intelligence information to be able to share with the resistance abroad.

Pilecki sought to have his people spread over different areas in order to get a general idea. He knew firsthand the harsh living conditions there, but did not know, for example, how many prisoners there were, for which the information sent to him by his colleagues from the clandestine network who worked in the SS offices and could access his documents was very useful.

For almost three years, Pilecki issued reports in which he gave an account of how Auschwitz It went from being an internment center primarily for Polish POWs to a large killing ground for Jews from all over Europe.

Pilecki recounted from within what was happening at Auschwitz. BBC World

“Describe what Auschwitz was like from the inside and send that information for the world to react, but the world was silent”, summarizes Wróblenski.

Having seen his calls for the field to be attacked over and over again ignored, Pilecki decided to escape together with two companions of resistance.

Escaping Auschwitz and circumventing its surveillance measures was mission impossible, but Pilecki and his two escape companions managed to get assigned as workers at the camp’s bakery, which was located outside the security perimeter. Once there, As night fell, they deactivated the alarm wires, opened the heavy metal door, and escaped.

Back in resistance

Outside Auschwitz, Pilecki returned to the fight against the Nazi occupation and participated in the Warsaw uprising of 1944, with which the resistance tried to recover the capital taken by the Nazis. “His first mission was to eliminate German snipers who, often in civilian clothes, fired at members of the resistance,” recalls his nephew Andrzej.

Pilecki was tasked with neutralizing Nazi snipers BBC World

The attempt failed and Pilecki was again arrested by the Nazis, that they interned him again in a prisoner of war camp. American troops freed him the following year, when Hitler’s final defeat seemed inevitable.

A new enemy

But his release did not spell the end of PIlecki’s struggles, who at the end of the war, he embarked on the fight against the communist government that after the war he settled in his country under the aegis of Stalin.

In 1947 the Polish authorities they arrested him. Following a trial that Wroblewski describes as “brutal”, he was sentenced to death.

Pilecki ended up condemned by the Polish communist regime BBC World

The young man Krzysztof Krosior, great-great-grandson of Pilecki, speaks of his end: “My great-great-grandmother remembered very vividly that one day when she went to take things to jail they told her that she was no longer there. For 40 years he hoped that he had been taken to a mine in Siberia or to any other place and one day he would appear again ”.

Monument in tribute to Witold Pilecki, hero of the Polish resistance against the Nazis BBC World

In 1990, when the Cold War gave its last death throes and communism was collapsing throughout Eastern Europe, an official document confirmed the worst fears. Pilecki was shot without the family being informed.

Krosior says that for many years his widow couldn’t even talk about him. “In the communist era my great-great-grandfather had to be forgotten.”