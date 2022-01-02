New York is perhaps one of the most famous cities in the world. A place that many people want to be able to visit at some point in their life and although it has great settings that we cannot miss, such as Central park wave Statue of LibertyIt is also a city in which some neighborhoods that have become quite fashionable in recent years stand out. Let’s get to know then New York’s trendy neighborhoods that you must visit sometime in your life.

The trendy neighborhoods of New York that you must visit sometime in your life

If you ever have the chance to travel to New York, they will surely tell you that one of the first neighborhoods you should visit is that of Midtown Since there are many of the great attractions of the city such as Rockefeller Plaza or Madison Square Garden, and of course, all of Broadway, but the truth is that this is a neighborhood that you will end up visiting like all other tourists do.

But In addition to Midtown, New York has many other neighborhoods that you cannot miss, and among all of them, these are the ones that are more fashionable:

West Village

You see it in a lot of New York-centric movies and you must visit it. West Village is the neighborhood where live many of the famous of the city, in addition to finding many luxury restaurants and fashion stores. A neighborhood that is also very quiet and that does not even seem to be part of a city that is usually characterized by noise and constant traffic.

Chelsea

The Chelsea neighborhood is usually highly recommended as it is home to some of the most fashionable restaurants today. Also, this is the neighborhood where LGBT life in the city is concentrated. A neighborhood that also stands out for its markets, second-hand and antique stores.

Williamsburg

Located in Brooklyn, Williamsburg is another neighborhood that you must visit sometime if you travel to New York. In it you can find all kinds of shops, bars, restaurants, as well as many clothing stores and cafes that usually have surprising menus. This is a neighborhood popularly known as the «hipster neighborhood »of the city, but it is also distinguished from the others because it is not as expensive as those mentioned above.

East Village

If you wish get to know the nightlife of New York, East Village is the neighborhood you must visit. It is full of bars including those that are considered clandestine and that everyone looks for. We can also find restaurants, karaoke bars and venues that will allow you to get to know up close what the authentic night is like in this exciting city.

Upper west side

Finally, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in New York City but well worth a visit. Basically because it is in this neighborhood where you find all those houses and residences of old construction that are characterized by having beautiful entrances with stairs and that we have seen so many times in the movies. In addition, some of the most important museums in the city, such as the American Museum of Natural History are in this neighborhood and we also have the mythical Central park.