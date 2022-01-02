The US asks the ‘telecos’ to postpone 5G due to the risks it poses to aviation

The US authorities have proposed to the companies AT&T and Verizon to postpone two weeks the start-up of the 5G internet connection network from mobile phones for a possible risk to aviation. The Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, and the director of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Steve Dickson, have urged the companies AT&T and Verizon to postpone the start of the use of this service, scheduled for January 5.

They have also asked these companies to stop offering C Band service in the vicinity of key airports until the end of March to allow room for necessary tests and improvements. Without this postponement, there could be a risk of “widespread and unacceptable problems” for air traffic, particularly in the event of bad weather conditions or low visibility, according to a letter from Buttigieg and Dickson published Friday. The alternative would be to derive flights to other cities or directly cancel flights, they have warned.

The FAA believes that 5G technology could interfere with aircraft apparatus such as radio altimeters, which use frequencies close to 5G. Telecommunications companies have bought for billionaire figures the rights for the use of this part of the radioelectric space and they counted on being able to start up the service as soon as possible.