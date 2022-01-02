The words of LeBron James that saddened the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA

19 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and counting. Lebron James has known, without a doubt, to earn a place in the league’s seat of honor, being Los angeles lakers one of the lucky teams to have your services.

A player who found the formula to adapt to the league, year after year, change after change. T-shirt 6 is in the conversation on whether it is the best ever. For many, yes, others will say no, but the truth is that it is a high-caliber star.

It is difficult to see another figure of this size, or perhaps yes. Shirt 6 ensured the presence of his name in the historical books of the best basketball in the world, but now that turned 37, saddened more than one after uttering words full of wisdom.

This is LeBron James. Los Angeles Lakers listens

Champion, MVP, leader and beast on the court. LeBron James accumulates a great history in the NBA, which, sadly, is very close to finishing. He knows it and therefore has spoken with total sincerity after celebrating his birthday.

“I’ve thought about it … where am I. I keep playing at a very high level. But I’m in the year 19 and I’m not going to do another 19. So I’m definitely not in the middle of my career. I’m on the other side of the hill… In the end, the game will tell you. Your body will tell you. I have invested enough hours and completed enough days, which, When the time comes, I know I’ll be fine with it. “