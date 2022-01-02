The young Mexican blood that excites towards Qatar 2022

ESPN Digital lists the elements that represent the hope of having a fresh and renewed Tri in the next World Cup

Marcelo Flores ended up handing out autographs in the last game of 2021 of the Mexican team, while Santiago ‘Chaquito’ Giménez begins to earn a place in the calls of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, they are part of the new generation of footballers, which aims to Qatar 2022. These are some of those that are in that list:

The illusion of retaining Marcelo Flores

Marcelo Flores placeholder image He is one of the most outstanding young people in England, with Arsenal, and he fights it Mexico to Canada. Tricolor has gone ahead with the midfielder, by summoning him to Gerardo Martino’s team, although the final decision has not been made.

Santiago Giménez, in search of being the scorer

Santiago Gimenez He is 19 years old and was born in Argentina, but from a young age he became a naturalized Mexican. He was formed in the MX League and, despite the fact that the albiceleste has sought him out, he has commented that his dream is to go to the World Cup with him Tricolor. It is becoming more and more frequent in the calls of Gerardo Martino.

Alexis Vega, the figure in the bronze medal

Alexis vega He shone at Tokyo 2020, to the degree of finishing in the top three of the group stage. In Chivas it has been difficult for him to regain his level and injuries have kept him away from the Mexican team, but at 24 years old, he aims to be in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Johan Vásquez, the renewal in central defense

Johan Vasquez went to Italy, after winning bronze at Tokyo 2020. He has been called by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino to the Mexican team and it is expected that it will be the replacement in the central defense, before the veteran players like Héctor Moreno.

Carlos Acevedo, the irruption in the goal

Carlos Acevedo was consolidated as the owner of Santos and in his first call to the Mexican team debuted. The carom that caused the absence of Guillermo Ochoa and the injury of Alfredo Talavera, caused the Comarca goalkeeper to go out to remove the goal, with a good performance in his first game with Tricolor.

Erik Lira, jewel of Pumas

Erik Lira He came to Pumas in silence, in 2020, from Necaxa. The midfielder has earned a place in the 11th holder of the university and draws attention in the Tricolor, so it is considered part of the new blood of the national team.

Uriel Antuna, one of the favorites of the ‘Tata’

Uriel antuna It has been offered to several Liga MX teams, due to its irregular performance in Chivas, but it is one of Gerardo Martino’s darlings, due to the performance it has had in the Tricolor. His speed and dribbling are key factors heading into Qatar 2022.