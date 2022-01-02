These are the lucky numbers for today Saturday, January 1

We will tell you what are the lucky numbers of each zodiac sign for today, with the idea that this information will help you to incorporate it with exercises that transmit good energy to you during the day, either by visualizing them or doing a mental exercise or playful.

We give you an example: you can take one of the lucky numbers and make a flower arrangement to decorate your house that contains that many flowers, so that its positive energy spills into your house.

Related news

You can also take another of the numbers, choose a motivating or spiritual phrase, and repeat it that same number of times.

You yourself can create activities and slogans with the lucky numbers so that it will accompany you today.

Today’s motivational quote

“Those who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are those who eventually manage to do it” – Steve Jobs.

Today’s Chinese proverb

“The heart never speaks but you should also try to listen to it to understand your life.”

The lucky numbers of each sign

Aries

2, 17, 21, 35, 42, 47

Taurus

5, 11, 20, 27, 33, 48

Gemini

3, 15, 19, 26, 38, 43

Cancer

7, 13, 24, 39, 42, 47

Leo

4, 5, 16, 21, 30, 48

Virgo

2, 17, 23, 28, 32, 45

Libra

9, 14, 22, 26, 34, 43

Scorpio

7, 11, 20, 29, 33, 46

Sagittarius

4, 13, 28, 36, 41, 49

Capricorn

2, 7, 15, 24, 32, 46

Aquarium

5, 9, 13, 27, 36, 42

Pisces

1, 18, 29, 33, 41, 45