These are the luxurious tastes of Ángela Aguilar

Angela Aguilar She is one of the most recognized Mexican artists of the moment thanks to her ranch style, an inheritance from her father, Pepe Aguilar, and her grandparents, Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre. Due to her success and popularity, the 18-year-old reaped a great fortune that gave him the possibility of giving himself many luxurious tastes.

The interpreter of “La llorona” today is a international icon, not only because of the music, but because of its style. She is a big fan of top-notch brands like Chanel, Gucci or Burberry, and at one of the Premios Juventud events, she wore an incredible long fuchsia jumpsuit from the firm Saint Laurent, which costs approximately $ 1,300.

