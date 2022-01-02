These are the luxurious tastes of Ángela Aguilar

Angela Aguilar She is one of the most recognized Mexican artists of the moment thanks to her ranch style, an inheritance from her father, Pepe Aguilar, and her grandparents, Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre. Due to her success and popularity, the 18-year-old reaped a great fortune that gave him the possibility of giving himself many luxurious tastes.

The interpreter of “La llorona” today is a international icon, not only because of the music, but because of its style. She is a big fan of top-notch brands like Chanel, Gucci or Burberry, and at one of the Premios Juventud events, she wore an incredible long fuchsia jumpsuit from the firm Saint Laurent, which costs approximately $ 1,300.

Her great presence on social media made her a influencer and on Instagram he already has more than 7 million followers. With them he shares his daily favorite looks, like a post in which he is in Miami, Florida, and he wears an incredible Versace outfit, similar to the one worn by celebrities such as Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Lionel Messi.

What are Ángela Aguilar’s luxurious passions?

Having grown up in ranch culture, Ángela Aguilar is passionate about horses and he has had many of them throughout his life. In several interviews, she said that she likes to breed thoroughbred equines, like her favorite named Trojan, and they accompany her on many of the shows she does.

It should be noted that a thoroughbred can cost about $ 2,000 dollars, since having a stallion of good lineage brings many benefits for high performance competitions. However, the young woman is not interested in making them run or involving them in sports, but rather he has them as pets and she constantly takes care of them to give them the best life.

Another thing he likes to do is travel around the world and on her Instagram she has been seen in places like New York, Chicago, Texas, France, Miami, Argentina and Spain, among others. She has even shared photos of herself on the stairs of private planes, undoubtedly one of the luxuries that an artist of her stature can be given.

The fortune from Angela Aguilar It is due to his effort and perseverance, but also to the inheritance of part of his family. Her parents have raised her in a very humble way and, therefore, the young woman is not only popular, but also She is very loved throughout Mexico. What do you think about their luxurious pleasures?