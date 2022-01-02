These are the seven main predictions for the new year in terms of technology

A new year begins and several experts predict that 2022 will be a year with many changes and evolutions in terms of technological advances that could change everyday life.

These are the top seven technologies expected for the new year:

The new iPhone 14

This year, the most powerful iPhone in history will be released, according to technology experts. It is believed that the iPhone 14 will have a 48 megapixel camera, record in 8K and this will kick off Apple’s new augmented reality project, which will compete with Facebook’s metaverse.

Much faster internet

Elon Musk’s Starlink company will bring satellite internet to all the most remote areas of the world and 5G technology will make it easier to download all kinds of files, much faster. A conventional cell phone will be able to download a movie in seconds.

As a result of this, internet consumption is expected to increase more than 30% worldwide, while online shopping will grow more than 100% in 2022.

Bitcoin could double in value

It is believed that in 2022 the world’s most popular cryptocurrency will finally manage to reach a valuation of $ 100,000. In addition, some experts and optimists of the digital currency assure that before 2030 the bitcoin will be worth more than US $ 1 million.

However, others say that in the future the US could ban cryptocurrency as other countries such as China, Russia, Vietnam, Egypt and Indonesia have done.

James Webb to go into orbit

NASA will succeed in putting the most powerful telescope in history into orbit. The James Webb will help to see corners of the universe unreachable until now. With its high technology, it would be possible to advance in the understanding of the origin of the universe and search for life on other planets.

Even recently, several priests and religious of NASA have been taking actions to anticipate the reaction of humanity to an eventual discovery of extraterrestrial life.

Quantum computers will be a reality

These mega computers perform tasks in seconds that a conventional computer could take more than 10,000 years. Although the first quantum computer was invented by Google in 2019, it will be until this year that this technology will begin to be available to the public, since its launch to the public was delayed for a few years due to the covid-19 pandemic.

It is worth mentioning that Amazon, Google and IBM will make this technology available in the first months of this year.

First edible non-animal meat

The first meat that does not come from any animal will go on sale. After many years of experiments, it was finally possible to create artificial meat without antibiotics or hormones in order to combat deforestation and climate change generated by livestock activity.

Unlike the current process of raising livestock, the production of this new meat does not pollute and is much healthier. It is estimated that by 2030, more than 10% of the meat consumed worldwide will be artificial.

Tesla to launch its first smartphone

Elon Musk is expected to launch his first cell phone called the Pi in late 2022 and is projected to outperform the iPhone in all respects. In addition, the new phone is believed to cost three times less than the most expensive iPhone. Some of the features that it will have is that it will be compatible with the Elon Musk satellite network, meaning that you will never lose the signal anywhere in the world without having to pay for roaming.

It is believed that it will have a faster processor than any other phone in history. The Pi is also projected to overtake the iPhone in a matter of months, due to Starlink’s internet and satellite signal coverage. Telephone companies around the world would also be in jeopardy, as the antennas that currently provide phone service would be outdated compared to Musk’s satellite technology.