They ask Mayor Eric Adams to return NYC schools to remote learning – Telemundo New York (47)

Students in the nation’s largest school district prepare to return to school on the Monday after winter break. This amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, especially in New York City.

Back to class comes with a new set of COVID testing protocols and measures designed to address the adaptation challenges brought on by the new Omicron variant, all in the hopes of keeping students in the classroom and delaying a return to remote learning. .

Two million kits Home testing, provided by the state, will be used to increase testing in New York City schools after the break, officials announced last week. Students whose classmates test positive can continue to come to school as long as their home tests are negative and they have no symptoms.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, which represents New York City educators, questioned whether the new testing initiatives will be available in all schools by the time schools reopen Monday.

“We are approaching a safe reopening of the school next week. But we haven’t got there yet, ”he said.

In a letter sent to teachers Sunday, Mulgrew said the union recommended Mayor Eric Adams temporarily return to remote education until schools were ready to handle the current crisis. The new mayor reiterated his desire to keep schools open.

However, some teachers in the Big Apple expect to see a temporary hiatus in in-person instruction amid a record surge in positive cases. After crushing previous records for a single day, New York City reported more than 40,000 cases each of the past three days, according to state data.

A group within the teachers union, UFT Solidarity, filed a temporary restraining order to prevent public schools from reopening on Monday and to maintain remote instruction for the first two weeks after the break.

The group submitted the order in hopes of halting the resumption of face-to-face classes until a universal COVID-19 testing protocol is established. A union organizer says aging infrastructure and inadequate H-VAC systems in public schools are not enough to keep staff and students safe from the virus.

“We are very alarmed in terms of what is happening in the schools, and the fact that the mayor just thinks that giving children a quick test to take home will be a sure way to keep us from getting seriously ill. when schools aren’t cleaned properly, when we don’t have proper ventilation, “said Lydia Howrilka, a history teacher in Brooklyn and a member of the union group.

The Education Department, meanwhile, has called the filing unfounded and insists schools will be open again on Monday.

“All the data tells us that children are safer in schools and that it is better for their long-term well-being. New York has gone above and beyond to make our schools safe with our multi-layered approach, which includes testing, Immunizations and mask wear and we look forward to welcoming all students and staff members in person on Monday, “the DOE said in a statement.

Eric Adams, who was sworn in as mayor days before millions of students were expected to return to classrooms, has repeatedly expressed his desire to keep children in school.

“We lost almost two years of education… we can’t do it again,” Adams said Sunday on the show. “This Week“from ABC.

While the new mayor hopes that schools can remain open amid the overwhelming increase in cases and the growing number of pediatric hospitalizations, he said the city is considering additional protective measures.

When asked Sunday about additional mandates for city workers, particularly a requirement for teachers, police officers and firefighters to get a boost, Adams said “that’s our next move and decision.”

“We are going to examine the numbers. If we think we need to get to the point of making it mandatory, we will,” he said.