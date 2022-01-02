“They still have an old lady for many years”: María Antonieta de las Nieves “La Chilindrina”

After it became known that Marie Antoinette of the Snows, better known as “The chilindrina”, tested positive for Covid-19, the actress shared a video on social networks in which he appreciates the expressions of affection and clarifies that he is not dying as has been rumored.

The 71-year-old actress, known for her work on the series “The kid”, noted that this clip was posted in order to end the rumors and Let them see that she is well, after being positive for the virus, as well as that she is recovering favorably at home, where she is isolated.

“La chilindrina” clarifies her state of health

“I don’t know where the gossip came from that I was dying or very serious. It is true that the covid hit me, But everything is how you feel and depending on how you think about it, it is how you are going to give it to yourself. I have always been positive “said the actress from the comfort of her home, located south of Mexico City.

“I am very well and all I have is a little flu, I have not had discomfort. Thanks to the press for worrying about me and my family for being aware, but … they still have an old lady for many years ”, said the humorist, thus denying that he is on the verge of death.