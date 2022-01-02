This is how overwhelming it is to live in the smallest apartment in New York

Videos and photos of small or disastrous flats on the internet are a whole genre in themselves. More and more people are showing their homes “disastrous” and it is rare that they do not go viral.

This is what has happened to this boy from New York who claims to be living in the smallest apartment in the entire city, something that has surprised thousands of users on TikTok.

In 46 seconds of video Alex has plenty of time to show his apartment almost in detail. “As soon as you walk through the door, you will see a sink. Right next to the sink the kitchen is conveniently located,” he begins by explaining.

On the floor there is only a tap, a microwave and the young man can only have a deep plate and a shallow one. There is not room for much else in the apartment.

The young man takes it as a joke and laughs, showing his two beds. Since it has two mattresses in a bunk, something that seemed to come like that when he rented it and gives to think that at some point it was a space for two people.

“I have two beds but only one ‘me’, so there are nights when I prefer the double bed and other nights when I rest in the single bed,” Alex says in his video.

The comments discuss where the toilet is. Something that the protagonist does not clarify and other users respond that in this type of apartment it is usually shared by several tenants.