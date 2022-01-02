This is the best file explorer I have tried on Android

With Solid Explorer you can manage both the files you have on your mobile and those you have in the cloud and protect them with secure encryption.

One of the most useful tools to manage the internal memory of your Android mobile is a good file explorer, but it is not always a simple task to find it among the great multitude of applications that is in the Google Play Store to perform this task.

For this reason, on this occasion, we come to talk about Solid Explorer, an application that is, for us, the best file explorer that we have tested on Android, since it combines great simplicity of use with a large number of functionalities. Keep reading and discover how to manage your mobile files in a simple and practical way.

Solid Explorer: much more than a file manager

We can safely say that Solid Explorer is the file explorer more similar to the now defunct ES File Explorer, without the problems of this with privacy, not only at the level of popularity, since it accumulates more than 5 million downloads and a 4.8 rating on Google Play, but also with regard to its functionality and ease of use.

The first thing we are going to see when opening the app for the first time is a small tutorial that summarizes some of the main features of Solid Explorer and, immediately, we will access the main screen of the application, which shows you the folders and files in the internal memory of your smartphone.

One of the most outstanding features of Solid Explorer is that it will allow you to manage both the files you have on your mobile and those you have in the cloudas it is compatible with a wide variety of cloud storage services such as Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, Mega, Box, Owncloud, SugarSync, MediaFire or Yandex, which can be configured by carrying out the following actions:

Click on the icon with the “+” sign located in the lower right corner of the app

Select the option New cloud connection

Choose which cloud storage service you want to configure

Choose the name that will be displayed in the application

Enter your login details

Check that all the data is correct and click on the Next button

Click on Connect and later in Finalize

To facilitate this task, Solid Explorer has a double panel design through which you can have two folders open at the same time, which you can access with a simple swipe to the left and transfer files between one and another simply by following a few simple steps:

Open in the app both the source folder and the destination folder of the file you want to transfer

of the file you want to transfer Makes a long press on said file to select it

to select it Click on the icon of the three vertical dots located in the lower right corner of the application

located in the lower right corner of the application Click on the button To transfer

Select the option Copy to … if you want to keep the file in the two folders or Move to… if you want to move it from one to another

Another of the main characteristics of this file explorer is its ease of use, since simply by clicking on the icon with the three vertical stripes located in the upper left corner you will be able to access application settings, to the internal memory of your terminal and to the root folder of the same already the folders of the cloud storage services that you have configured. Just below these folders, it will appear the percentage of free storage in each of them.

In this same menu we will find a section called Collections, which will group our files based on categories such as Photos, Music, Videos or Documents and in which we will have access to the Recycle Bin where all the files that we have deleted will be saved, in case you have deleted them by mistake and need to recover them.

Another of the most outstanding features that Solid Explorer has is that it gives us the possibility of protect our files with secure encryption, so that, in case of losing the mobile or it is stolen, thieves cannot access our most private data. When you set up a cloud storage service, the application itself recommends setting a password or using the fingerprint sensor to access its content, but you can also encrypt any folder on your smartphone’s internal storage.

To carry out this task only you must follow the following steps:

Make a long press on the folder you want to encrypt to select it

Tap on the icon of the three vertical dots located in the lower right corner of the app

located in the lower right corner of the app Select the option Encrypt

Enter the password twice and select the option Delete source files so that two folders are not created, one encrypted and one unencrypted

so that two folders are not created, one encrypted and one unencrypted Check the box Use fingerprint if you want to access this folder simply using the fingerprint reader of your mobile

if you want to access this folder simply using the fingerprint reader of your mobile Click on the button Encrypt

Once this is done, you will see that a folder appears with the same name as the one you just encrypted, but with the ending .sec and with a padlock inside the icon Of the same.

Solid Explorer is a totally free application, which you can download from the direct link to the Google Play Store that we leave you below these lines, with ads, although these can be removed by a single payment of 1.99 euros.

