This is the cryptocurrency that ‘eclipsed’ bitcoin, dogecóin and shiba inu in 2021

2021 was full of ups and downs for cryptocurrencies and ended with a surprising ‘winner’, and this is neither bitcoin nor dogecóin, nor is it shiba inu, the three digital currencies that made the most headlines last year.

Ether turned out to be one of the biggest hits, since it quadrupled the bitcoin in terms of investment. Despite the great expectations of investors and the new exchange-traded funds, the main cryptocurrency reached a new record of about $ 69,000 last November, to drop dramatically in December, and currently stands below $ 50,000. As of this Friday, bitcoin has gained more than 60% so far this year, and ether has risen 410%, according to data from Yahoo Finance and Coinbase.

“Ultimately, I think there is a bit of disappointment right now in cryptocurrencies“DailyFX analyst Chris Vecchio told the outlet.” I would be very surprised if dogecóin and shiba inu had a good year unless someone like Elon Musk is pumping them on Twitter, “he added.

“Ethereum has become very expensive”

Although some analysts claim that the native ether blockchain, Ethereum, has become too expensive In terms of transaction fees, others believe it has a bright future, especially after the platform released its ETH 2.0 upgrade fee upgrade last August.

“By 2022, many of the high-value applications will be built on Ethereum. The more ambitious and lower-value things will be built on other chains, because Ethereum has become very expensive,” said Gil Luria, technology strategist at DA Davidson Companies. .

Currently, bitcoin processes about 7 transactions per second at a cost of $ 3.34 per transaction; Ethereum can do 15, but with an average cost of $ 20 to $ 40 per transaction. To compare, Visa is capable of performing 24,000 transactions per second with rates ranging between 1.4 and 2.4%.

According to Kevin Owocki, co-founder of Gitcoin, a fundraising ‘app’ for developers, Ethereum aims to become the “‘blockchain’ of ‘blockchains'”, which could mean more good news for ether in the coming year.

“Smart contract platforms consist of being able to build financial applications as if they were laymen. Every new lego that is added to Ethereum makes it better to build on the network, “he explained.” If I go into an Ethereum hackathon, I am able to build something in a weekend that ten years ago would have cost a bank 30 million dollars and a staff of thousands of developers, “he added.

Meanwhile, several smaller cryptocurrencies are pushing a new generation of ‘blockchain’ protocols, challenging even ether. ADA, the native digital currency of the Cardano platform, jumped a whopping 657%, and the price of solana jumped more than 9,258.2%, according to Yahoo Finance. At the same time, polygon and terra ‘overshadowed the sun’ with price gains exceeding 13,000% each.