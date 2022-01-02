This is the flight schedule between Cuba and the Dominican Republic for the month of January

Air connections to Cuba continue to increase sharply and January 2022 will be no different. One of those that will increase its frequencies will be the Caribbean route between this island and its neighboring Dominican Republic. In addition, the connections are presented from various airports in the Cuban geography, linking most of Cuba with the main entry points to Quisqueya, an unbeatable advantage for Cuban travelers.

According to the latest flight update of the Cuban airport company, ECASA, the Dominican airline that will make the most routes will be Air Century. This information confirms the following connections in the month of January, either from Havana, Santa Clara, Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba.

José Martí International Airport (Havana): Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Santo Domingo. Abel Santamaría International Airport (Santa Clara): Friday from Santo Domingo. Monday (3 and 10) from Puerto Plata and towards La Romana. Ignacio Agramonte International Airport (Camagüey): Thursday from Santo Domingo.

While from the Frank Pais International Airport (Holguín): every Monday from Santo Domingo. Tuesdays (4) and Sundays (2 and 9) from La Romana. Finally in the Antonio Maceo International Airport (Santiago de Cuba): Tuesdays and Saturdays from Santo Domingo. According to Web page Air Century flight schedules from the Cuban capital leave at 10:45 in the morning, while from Santiago it leaves at 4 in the afternoon. The other hours do not appear on that page.

MORE FLIGHTS TO DOMINICANA FROM CUBA

Another company that recently joined the connections to Cuba was Sky High and it also does so to various Cuban airports, beyond Havana. Sky will continue to operate the International “José Martí” from Santo Domingo every Monday and Friday. To the International Airport “Antonio Maceo” in Santiago de Cuba, also from the capital of Quisqueyo, every Tuesday and Saturday. And to Holguín, every Thursday and Sunday.

Although the ECASA entity does not include the flights from the Dominican Republic of the Haitian Sunrise, they do promote them from their social networks. At the moment they only share the connections to Havana and Santiago from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. They fly to Havana every Tuesday and to Santiago every Monday in January.

Prices? According to a search on the Air Century website, the cost of tickets is over $ 500, in the plus option, due to high demand and the scarcity of options in this time of health crisis. For more information, you can access the website of said airline where you can also purchase the ticket. Click here.

