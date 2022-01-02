this mobile falls to 200 euros in its most advanced version

With a 64 MP camera and a 5,000 mAh battery, this Realme 8 that goes below 200 euros is a great option

“New year, new life”, that is often said when a new year begins. However, there is something that remains intact in this beginning of 2022: the good deals. There are only a few days left for the Three Wise Men to arrive, so take the opportunity to make the last purchases. We recommend that you take a look at the realme 8, which falls to 199 euros in Amazon.

The version on offer of the terminal is that of 8GB + 128GB, that is to say, the most advanced of all. The recommended sale price of the same is 259 euros, which means that the discount reaches 60 euros. You will do this with a mobile with a beautiful and comfortable design, a powerful “gaming” processor, 64 MP camera and a 5,000 mAh large battery. In addition, in March it will update to Android 12, little more can be asked of it.

Buy the realme 8 at the best price on Amazon

he has really made me a great job designing this phone, as it has managed to create a comfortable terminal in the hands without giving up a large battery. Specifically, the realme 8 has a thickness of 8.5 millimeters and a weight of 185 grams, significantly moving away from what we consider a “giant”. Its front part is occupied by a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with resolution Full HD + from which you can expect good behavior.

The brain of the mobile is the processor MediaTek Helio G95, a chip focused on the “gaming” section that offers excellent performance for its price. In fact, as we saw in the analysis of the realme 8, the terminal can maintain the type even when you play demanding games. We recall that it has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage expandable by microSD and realme UI based on Android 11 as an operating system.

The realme 8 also shows its face in the photographic section, especially for the 64 MP main camera. This is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera, located in the hole in the screen, is 16 MP.

Last but not least, the device actually mounts a 5,000 mAh battery that you will have no problems in reaching the autonomy journey. In addition, being compatible with 30W fast charge, it goes from 0% to 100% in just over an hour. In short, a very complete smartphone that can be yours -or to give as a gift- for 199 euros at Amazon.

