This popular Google smart device pulls its price, it is yours for 22 euros

Take advantage of this offer to get the Google Nest Mini for 22 euros at AliExpress Plaza, a great smart accessory for the home.

There is a device that, in addition to being a wireless speaker, can make your life easier if you place it in your home. We talk to you about Nest Mini, a smart speaker developed by Google that you can now buy for just 22 euros in AliExpress Plaza. Its recommended sale price is 59 euros, so we could say that you save more than you pay.

In this offer there is a detail that you must take into account, and that is that it is only available for new AliExpress users. If you have already made a purchase with your personal account in the store, nothing happens, you can register with a new email address to be able to take the Google Nest Mini for 22 euros. We anticipate that it is a speaker that sounds very good and that Google Assistant is always ready to help you.

Buy the Google Nest Mini for 22 euros at AliExpress Plaza

The Google Nest Mini will look good in any corner of your house, as it has a beautiful and compact design thanks to a fabric made of fully recycled plastic. The version available in AliExpress Plaza is chalk gray color, that has the lower part in white. By the way, as a novelty compared to the previous version, this device has a hole in its base that allows you to hang it on the wall.

It will be a good decision, because, as we told you in the analysis of the Google Nest Mini, this it sounds especially good when hanging on the wall. Don’t worry, because even if you don’t hang it up, the speaker offers great sound quality. By the way, if you download the Google Home app, you can access a equalizer that allows you to customize the sound of the Nest Mini to your liking.

Beyond the sound, this device is still a smart speaker, so we cannot ignore the presence of Google Assistant inside. Just by telling him “Ok Google” followed by your query, the speaker will do what you ask. For example, you can use it to manage the use of other smart devices, such as light bulbs or plugs.

The Google Nest Mini will have no problem listening to you, as integrates three microphones that capture the user’s voice with great precision. Plus, they have 802.11 b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi with dual-band support, Bluetooth 5.0, and the built-in Chromecast. All these, and many more advantages, will be at your disposal for only 22 euros.

Related topics: Google, Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe