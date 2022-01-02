To Barcelona? Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick confirms Cavani’s future

2022-01-02

The German coach of the Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick, ruled out on Sunday the possibility of losing Edinson cavani this month. The Uruguayan has scored 19 goals in 49 games for the Red Devils since joining the team in October 2020 on a free transfer. See: Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of his contract and they reveal who will be his next team in 2023 However, the 34-year-old has also been plagued by injury problems and a controversial penalty last season for using racist language in a social media post, according to the English Football Association. Cavani, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has been linked to a transfer to Barcelona, but Rangnick highlighted its importance despite having several forwards to choose from.

“We talk about Edi and he knows that I will not let him go,” he said. Rangnick at a press conference before the game against Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Monday. “He is probably the only one who can play as a forward in defense and up front,” added the German coach, who praised his professionalism. Also: Cristiano Ronaldo and his harsh criticism of Manchester United to start this 2022. “I’m not happy” Rangnick He also stressed that he could form a complementary couple with star Cristiano Ronaldo. The two played together in a 3-1 win over Burnley on Matchday 20. “He knows how much I value and respect him, and that is also the reason why I made him play (against Burnley) from the beginning with Cristiano,” said the coach. Among those who could leave in January is forward Anthony Martial, as Sevilla is close to agreeing a loan for the French international. Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek could also go in search of high-level teams.