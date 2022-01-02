Trevor Bauer latest news with Angeles Dodgers

What’s the latest from Bauer?

Bauer’s case remains at the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, where he has been since the Pasadena Police Department presented its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Bauer to the district attorney on Aug. 27. That filing came eight days after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied it. a woman’s request for a long-term restraining order against Bauer.

What does that mean for MLB research?

The league initially put Bauer on leave on July 2 when it began investigating allegations of sexual assault against him, stemming from two separate incidents with a woman at Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, California, as detailed in court documents. .

Even at a lockout?

While Major League Baseball owners and players negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, the league’s research group is still at work.

When will the district attorney’s office decide?

Various sources indicated that Bauer’s case will not be decided one way or another until at least January and has little, if anything, to do with the holidays.

If Bauer is not found guilty, what does that mean for possible MLB discipline?

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has the authority to issue a suspension even if criminal charges are never brought against Bauer. (As was the case most recently with Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who was suspended 20 games and saw all original felony and misdemeanor charges dropped when he agreed to enter a diversion program.)