UAE breaks five Guinness New Year fireworks records

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) today broke five Guinness records with fireworks during the New Year celebrations in which it used drones to illuminate the sky, in its desire to continue increasing positions in the world list, reported the official Emirati news agency WAM .

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah set the first world record for “the highest height of a drone fireworks show” by forming a fireworks tower with a height of 1,055.8 meters, exceeding the length of any skyscraper in the world.

The second record was in the category “Most drones used to launch fireworks at the same time”, where 452 drones launched fireworks at the same time to create a visual formation with the phrase “Happy New Year” in the sky of the emirate.

On New Year’s Eve 2019, this emirate has already achieved two Guinness records in the categories of “World’s Longest Fireworks Chain” and “World’s Longest Straight-Line Fireworks.”

On the other hand, at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi, three new Guinness Book records were also set with visitors welcoming the first minutes of the new year with a fireworks display that lit up the sky over the Al Wathba area for 40 minutes with various formations and colors.

In this festival the record for the largest number of fireworks was broken in terms of quantity, time and form.

The UAE is the country that holds the most Guinness records, with 425, in the Middle East and North Africa region.